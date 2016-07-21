Wives of law enforcement officers share experiences following de - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Wives of law enforcement officers share experiences following deadly shootings across country

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Families of law enforcement officers watch their loved one from behind a badge, never knowing if they will come home.

The wives of two law enforcement officers sat down with reporter Jess Raatz to share their experiences as deadly shootings of officers have skyrocketed across the country.

