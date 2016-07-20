Search at burned home over, missing girl not found

An anonymous tip to Evansville Police about a missing girl led them to a burned house Wednesday evening.

Aleah Beckerle, 19, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

Two EPD K-9 officers helped search a burned house in the 1000 block of North Second Street. The house investigators were searching caught fire early Monday morning.

Investigators were unable to find Aleah in the house. Officials say they will continue to keep looking for her and will investigate any and all tips.

Volunteers say they'll continue to search for her on Friday and throughout the weekend.

