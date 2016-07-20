Mother of missing Evansville girl speaks out in a 14 News exclusive

In a 14 News Exclusive, Aleah Beckerle's mother speaking out as she joined Wednesday's search.

It's going on four excruciating days for the family of Aleah, who disappeared from her Evansville home late Saturday night.

Starting with a prayer, volunteers and family gathered Wednesday morning at St. Joseph Catholic School's parking lot.

For the first time, Aleah's mother showed up to help search.

"The way I feel is undescribable. I can't even explain it. I don't feel normal, like you're supposed to every morning when you wake up. And I'm very grateful for everyone showing up and volunteering their time, and getting out here and looking for my daughter," said Aleah's mom, Cara Beckerle.

Cara says she's relying on family to get her through.

"My mother with prayer. You know, sometimes she just has to hold me down and just pray over me, and I can feel God's presence and I feel my daughter--that I know she has to be alive," said Cara. "Nobody could be so sick, and take her, and just abandon her, just because of feeling that their feeling towards, whoever. I don't understand it. I don't have answers. I can't---I don't even know why someone would ever do something like this--to a child, period. But, a child that's special needs, that depends on you, a hundred percent, to love you, not hurt you."

The family is asking the community to volunteer boats and canoes to search up and down Pigeon Creek.

14 News will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.