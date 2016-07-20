Taking a Stand: Be aware of scammers

Have you ever received a letter, a phone call, or an email with an offer that sounded too good to be true?

Maybe you were told that you had won a lottery, or that you would receive millions of dollars if you would only send some cash to hurry along the process, or maybe you received an email asking you to provide or update your security information?

If you said yes, then there is a very good chance that you were the target of a scam.

Scams succeed because they look like the real thing and catch you off guard when you're not expecting it.

We recently received an FBI Alert containing current frauds & scams designed to scam you out of your hard-earned money.

Check-related fraud still remains a big problem and is popular among scammers. It is estimated that there was more than $13 billion in actual and attempted check fraud in 2015.

Help keep your online and offline transactions secure by reviewing fraud tips, recognizing common scams, and protecting your identity.

It is up to all of us to take action to help protect our personal and financial information and to make sure that we don't get "Ripped Off" and become a victim of a fraud or a scam.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.