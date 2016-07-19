Two days in, search party continues for missing disabled girl

A desperate search for an Evansville teenager who hasn't been seen since this weekend.

19-year-old Aleah Beckerle disappeared from her home Saturday, but her wheelchair was left behind. Police believe she could be in danger.

At St. Joseph Catholic School, more than 15 of Aleah's family members and others gathered to map out a search plan. Volunteers passing out hundreds of fliers, approaching people on the street, to help spread the word.

Despite the heat, Aleah's family members, friends, and total strangers doing everything they can to solve this mystery. Evansville Police still do not have leads for this case.

Aleah requires immediate medical attention and police believe she is in extreme jeopardy. Her family going from car to car, person to person to find out any information they can.

"Imma put fliers on every one of these vehicles with as many as I have," said Donna Robertson. "So that they can take these fliers back and share with where they're from with their community or with their neighbors or their family."

The family tells 14 News they will meet again on Wednesday here at St Joseph catholic school at 10 a.m. The Red Cross will also join them to continue their search.

The family asks you to please volunteer your time and help them find Aleah.

