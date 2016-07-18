Family in shock as search for missing disabled girl continues

A silver alert was issued on Sunday for Aleah Beckerle, 19-years-old, of Evansville and police believe she is in danger.

Aleah is bi-racial, handicapped female and dependent upon family care due to her physical and mental conditions. She is unable to walk, feed herself, requires medications and suffers from severe seizures.

Detectives believe there is a possibility she was abducted and say she is in grave danger. 14 News reporter Paige Hagan spoke with the family of Aleah one day after she was declared missing.

Police say Aleah was last seen in her home on Iowa Street when her family tucked her in bed on Saturday. The next morning, she was gone.

Now, her family is doing everything they can to not lose hope.

"It's hard to keep positive in this situation," said Lydia LaRue, Aleah's grandmother.

Aleah's family was in shock when they could not find Aleah on Sunday.

"I--I just could not register it, what they were saying to me that Aleah was gone, well, what does that mean," said LaRue. "Somebody came in and took Aleah."

[Silver Alert declared for missing 19 yr. old girl]

"Someone came in to this house, right here in Evansville Indiana, and took her out of her bed, in the middle of the night with my daughter sleeping right there on the couch which isn't even 15 feet away," LaRue said. "We don't know how this happened. We don't know, they didn't hear a thing. And who could do this? That's why it's just so unbelievable. We just...this is a nightmare. A living nightmare."

Every second in the search for Aleah cannot be wasted.

"We don't have any leads. We don't have any reason to believe that there's multiple people involved," said Cpt. Andy Chandler, Evansville Police Department Chief of Staff. "Although we have no information to confirm or deny virtually anything."

"The more people we reach, the better the chances, and we're not giving up hope," said LaRue.

Aleah is 4 foot, 10 inches tall, and weighs 95 pounds.If you have information on the whereabouts of Aleah please call 911, Evansville Detectives at (812) 436-7979 or WeTip at WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

