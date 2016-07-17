Tri-State Veteran and wife receive free home renovation

It was an emotional day for a Tri-State Veteran and his wife. Saturday afternoon, they watched as volunteers rehabbed their home.

Bill and Donna Berndt have been through a lot. Both are dealing with medical issues. Donna survived two rounds of tongue cancer.

They've lived at their home in Huntingburg for eight years, and it needed some TLC.

That's when Dubois County Habitat for Humanity, The Home Depot of Jasper, and family and friends stepped in.

Together, they fixed the couple's roof, doors and front porch.

In all, they completed about $7,000 of home renovations. It was all possible because of a grant through Habitat for Humanity.

"My wife has always wanted an oval door because of her grandma's house," said homeowner Bill Berndt. "She said, 'Is there one thing I could please have, even if you don't have any other doors. Can I have an oval door for the front of my house?' And he said absolutely, you got it!"

The Berndt's told 14 News the first thing they'll do when their home is finished is sit on the front porch and relax.

This isn't the end of renovations for them. We're told crews will return in September to install new insulation.

