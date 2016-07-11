EPD welcomes new officers, several others receive merit awards

Three new officers sworn in for EPD. (Source: WFIE)

It was a busy day at the downtown Evansville Victory Theater Monday afternoon, as the Evansville Police Department welcomed several new officers.

Three new officers sworn in on Monday as members of the Evansville Police Department.

Andrew Kingston, Joseph Pugh, and Lavarus Giles were sworn in on stage at the Victory Theater.

Several other officers received merit awards for life-saving efforts.

EPD officers Alan Yeager, Todd Mattingly, and Mike Sides also received promotions.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. ?