Trial begins for Evansville man charged in tavern shooting in 2015

The trial for one of the five people charged in a tavern shooting last November got underway Monday.

Marquell Jackson is facing several charges in connection with the shooting at an apartment above the Seven Eleven Tavern in Evansville.

Police say Jackson and three other suspects, rushed into the apartment with guns, looking for drugs and cash.

Shots were fired, but no one was killed.

Police say a get-away driver was waiting outside and the men all had masks on their faces.

A jury has been seated, opening statements were made, and witness testimony is underway.

The trial is expected to last four days.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.