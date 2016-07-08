Tri-state law enforcement address safety concerns amid Dallas shootings

Law enforcement across the country have posted messages on social media in the wake of the deadly Dallas shootings. (Source: WFIE)

In the wake of the deadly chaos that erupted in Dallas, police officers across the country are reacting to the deadliest night for law enforcement since September 11th.

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin and Vanderburgh Sheriff Dave Wedding discussed safety protocols for their officers and deputies Friday morning.

"I had a long talk with Chief Bolin this morning," explains Wedding.

"We talked about sending out emails and messages to all our officers. Making sure we address what happened last night."

Chief Bolin told 14 News that all EPD officers, when possible, will patrol in pairs.

Chief Bolin says EPD has a good relationship with community organizations and leaders, but this change in protocol is to ensure officer safety.

EPD officers interested in vying for an open spot on EPD's SWAT team were at Central High School this morning.

"It's on the minds of everyone," officer Jacob Taylor explains when asked about the Dallas shootings.

"All we can do is train. We train for what could be the worst day of your life."

"The events in Dallas are unfortunate, and those officers will deal with it the best ways they know how. We have to keep training, we have to keep working, and hope something like that doesn't happen here."

Lieutenant Doug Daza with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office posted a lengthy message on social media in the wake of the shootings.

" I wanted to make sure people know no matter what, we will be there. Today. Tomorrow. We will run towards the gunfire."

Rev. Steve Brown is one of the chaplains at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Brown says when the news of the shooting started flooding television screens Thursday night, he couldn't look away.

"What I was seeing on the screen, was unbelievable. I've heard people say this isn't the America I live in, yes it is."

Brown says two wrongs don't make a right.

"The protestors in Dallas felt that a person was compliant, and was still shot. They were trying to peacefully protest the shootings in the last week. But no one wanted this. The answer to our problems isn't written in a law or a city ordinance. We've lost the ability to look at each other like human beings. We've lost the ability to care about people, and respect people. When both sides experience a tragedy, no one wins."

