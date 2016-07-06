Employee missing paycheck after Evansville business abruptly closes

A 14 News update to a story we first reported last week.

A Mama Roma's pizza employee says she is still owed hundreds of dollars in a paycheck she has yet to receive from the North First Avenue location.

The business shut down last week.

What do you do if the place you work, owes you money? It's a pretty powerless feeling.

Tiffany Thompson worked at Mama Roma's in the 3000 block of North First Avenue for one month.

She's owed about $400.

But Tiffany says restaurant officials abruptly closed the business down on June 23rd.

"All we were told was that the restaurant was shutting down and we needed to leave," explains Thompson.

In text messages between Tiffany and the restaurant's manager, the manager explains that Tiffany will get paid on July 5th.

But that didn't happen.

The owner of the piece of property has owned it since 1982, according to the Vanderburgh County Assessor's office.

14 News did speak with him on Wednesday.

He wouldn't comment on the issue, only saying that the business was closed due to nonpayment of rent, property taxes, and insurance.

On a sign taped to the front door of the business, it lists that all claims be directed to R & R Food Services LLC in Evansville.

The address for that company goes back to a mobile home park in Evansville.

According to authorities, Nina Fairchild with R & R Food Services LLC is the active owner for the Mama Roma's location.

That company is behind on bills that were due May 10th, according to authorities.

14 News tried to contact Nina Fairchild on Wednesday, but she didn't return our calls.

It's unsure how many employees are still without paychecks.

