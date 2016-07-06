Habitat for Humanity of Henderson's warehouse sale this weekend

Thursday through Saturday, Habitat for Humanity of Henderson will host a warehouse sale.



Items for sale will be available at 606 Vine Street. The proceeds will go toward the home builds planned by Habitat for September. The sale is possible due to a large donation from a local organization and use of the Vine Street warehouse which was given by a local family. You can buy twin mattresses, headboards, foot boards, kitchen tables, chair sets, couches, chairs, nightstands, 6 and 3 drawer dressers, and cabinets.

"They were able to donate more than they ever have before," said Britney Smith with Habitat for Humanity of Henderson. "We are very lucky to have the 5,000 square foot warehouse, we really need the public's help because we thought the warehouse would be plenty of room but we are overflowing with donations so we really would like to sell everything in the warehouse in the next three days if possible."



All items at the sale will be 20-percent of the Habitat Re-Store price they are currently listed at. Delivery can be obtained from the Habitat Re-Store for an additional fee.

Qualified applicants can still apply for a home-build for this year now through August 31st.

Copyright 2016. WFIE. All rights reserved.