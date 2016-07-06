OTTERS FALL TO RIVER CITY RASCALS

The Evansville Otters were defeated by a score of 3-0 against the River City Rascals on Tuesday night at Bosse Field. Evansville’s offense appeared fairly anemic throughout the night, mustering only three hits throughout the entire contest. Otters’ starting right-hander, Luc Rennie, took a tough luck loss after pitching tremendously through 6.1 innings. Rennie surrendered only five hits, one walk and struck out seven batters throughout the night. Nevertheless, River City starting pitcher, Zeb Sneed, displayed a masterful pitching performance of his own that consisted of 8 innings pitched and a mere three hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts issued to Otter batters.

The lone scoring of the game occurred in the very first inning. Three consecutive batters reached base via an error, single, and hit batter, which was then followed by an additional throwing error to give the Rascals a 1-0 advantage and a critical bases loaded opportunity. River City was able to capitalize on the Otter mistakes immediately by scorching a single to plate two runs, and provide all of the offense needed for the night. The Otters would scatter singles throughout the second, fourth, and sixth innings, but failed to ever record consecutive hits.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters PR