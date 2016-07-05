Evansville man sentenced to 13 years behind bars for drugs, gun convictions

An Evansville man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Monday, for having possession of crack cocaine in the Vanderburgh County Jail in 2015.

A judge found Dugniqio Forest guilty of a level 4 felony in June.

Forest sentenced to 11 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

During the trial, the jury heard from a DNA expert who gave crucial testimony saying Forest's DNA was found on the bag of drugs in the jail.

Forest is currently serving a federal sentence for a firearms conviction.

He was also sentenced to an additional two years in prison after he pleaded guilty Monday to another level 5 felony.

