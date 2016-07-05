Evansville Housing Authority receives $250,000 safety and security grant

Following an $18.2 million announcement last week, the Evansville Housing Authority has received another $250,000 Emergency Safety and Security grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funding comes in the wake of rising crime statistics and drug-related activity in Evansville.

Just last week, the EHA kicked off the $18.2 million Phase 1 refurbishment of public housing apartments under a new HUD program known as Rental Assistance Demonstration Project.

Those phase 1 improvements are expected to be completed by June 2017.

Phase 2 improvements are on track for late 2017.

