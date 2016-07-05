Trial date set for son accused of father's murder in Evansville

An Evansville man accused of stabbing his father has a trial date.

Mark Hillyer's trial is set for November 14th, pending the results of mental evaluations.

Police say 43-year-old Mark Hillyer stabbed his father, 78-year-old Craig Hillyer, on June 6th.

The father was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he later died.

Mark was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, before his father's death.

Officials say Mark was also charged with battery by bodily waste after he allegedly spit on a correctional officer.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Text NEWSAPP to 51414 or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.