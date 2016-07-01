Lilly King qualifies for second Olympic event with Team USA

Evansville’s own Lilly King qualified for a second Olympic event with Team USA.

Lilly won the 200 meter breaststroke competition on Friday with a time of 2:24.08

She qualified for a spot in the 100 meter breaststroke on Wednesday.

Lilly’s coach for the Newburgh Sea Creatures, Aaron Opell, and family friend, Tony Tucker, says she will change the fate of swimming the Tri-State, purely because of her dominating performances on the world stage.

Both say the city of Evansville is ready to rally around Lilly, and more plans will be revealed next week to help celebrate her journey.

Reminder: You can only see the Rio 2016 Olympics only on 14 WFIE!

