Evansville man sentenced to 10 years for fracturing daughter's skull

Stephan Elsey on his way to his first court appearance in February. (Source: WFIE)

An Evansville man, accused of fracturing his two-month-old daughter's skull, has been sentenced to 10 years.

During the investigation, Stephan Elsey, 23-years-old, told investigators he intentionally banged the baby's head against a metal pack-and-play railing when she wouldn't stop crying.

Police say Elsey admitted he may have also fractured the girl's collar bone in January, when he forcefully laid her in her crib.

The baby’s mother, Ariel Tramill, says she and 23-year-old Stephan Elsey took their baby to the hospital for bruises on the infant’s face and while they were there, they found out the baby had a fractured skull.

Police say Elsey originally denied knowing how the infant was hurt, but eventually told investigators he got upset when the baby wouldn’t stop crying and intentionally banged the girl’s head against the metal railing of a pack and play crib.

“While we were at the hospital, they said they also found a fractured collar bone that happened around the time of the bruises,” said Tramill.

