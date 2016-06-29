Four arrested for speeding; drug task force seizes crystal meth, weed, and cocaine

Four people are in custody after drug task force officers say they caught them smuggling drugs from California into Evansville.



Officers say two cars were pulled over for speeding.

Inside the trunk of one car, police say they found nine pounds of meth, six pounds of marijuana, as well as cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana edibles.

Police say Hector Regama, of California, and Monay Steverson of Evansville were taken to the Vanderburgh County jail.

Michael Lockridge and Tavares Clay were taken into federal custody.



