Year later: Balconies deemed unsafe at apartment complex still not all fixed

Some of the balconies that have been replaced. (Source: WFIE)

Work underway on some of the balconies. (SOURCE: WFIE)

An Evansville apartment complex, forced to fix over 70 apartment balconies, gets more time to complete the work.

The deadline was Wednesday.

Those who live at Woodbridge Place apartments told 14 NEWS last June that balconies deemed unsafe by city officials, weren't being repaired.

Wednesday, marked the deadline, more than a year later, for those repairs on 77 balconies to be completed.

But according to court records 14NEWS obtained, the work still isn't all done.

Residents want to safely use the space they pay rent for, so we paid a visit to Woodbridge Place apartments.

We saw construction workers and supplies at the complex.

According to court records, between June 9th and 29th, 12 additional balconies have been repaired, with 11 more underway.

Judge Robert Tornatta, presiding over the case, gave the apartment complex management team until August 10th to finish up.

One woman who lives at Woodbridge didn't want to go on camera, but did tell me her balcony is fixed, and workers are out there constantly.

So the question is, either fix it or what?

Attorneys for Both sides either couldn't comment on that question, or didn't call us back.

14 NEWS will follow up with the court date on August 10th.

