Otters Stop Losing Streak, Beat Thunderbolts

The Otters came into Tuesday's game against the Windy City Thunderbolts, riding their worst stretch of the year. Losers of 5 straight games, Evansville had dropped to 2nd place in the Frontier League's West Division, 5 games back of Southern Illinois. Of course, it didn't help that the Miners just swept the Otters over the weekend, in Marion, Illinois. So, Evansville needed a big lift. And they got it, in the form of two players: Tyler Vail and Josh Allen. Starting pitcher, Vail, started out a little shaky, giving up a 2-run home run in the top of the 2nd inning, to give the 'bolts a 2-1 lead. But from there, Vail was lights out. He struck out 11 batters in the game, throwing a complete game gem, only giving up those 2 runs, as the Otters beat Windy City, 5-2. Those 5 runs, came mostly from Allen. The Evansville second-baseman took over with his team down 2-1. In the bottom of the 3rd, after the Otters got the leadoff man on, Allen lifted a sky-high bomb over the left-field wall, to give Evansville a 3-2 lead. Then, while Vail baffled the Windy City hitters, Allen came up again in the 7th inning, and provided some insurance, with another 2-run blast, and that was all Vail needed, as he held down the Thunderbolts, for the 3-run victory. The two teams lock horns again Wednesday night, at 6:35, at Bosse Field. Preston Olsen takes the mound for the Otters, while Ryan Strombom toes the rubber for Windy City.

