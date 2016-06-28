KWC Signs 6'8" Big Man, Williams

Nevada forward Sam Williams will transfer to eight-time NCAA Division II Champion Kentucky Wesleyan College for his final two seasons in 2016-17, according to Panther head coach Happy Osborne.

Williams, a 6-foot-8, 210-pounder from Reno, Nev. (Hug HS), signed with the Wolf Pack after two seasons at Mt. San Jacinto (Jr.) College. He did not play for Nevada as he sat out the 2015-16 season.

As a sophomore at MSJ in 2014-15, he led the Mounties in scoring (25.7), three-pointers (52) and percentage (41.6), free throw percentage (77.7) and minutes played (29.2) as the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference North Player of the Year.

He finished second in rebounding (6.9) and blocks (25); and fourth in field goal percentage (54.1) in starting 28 of 31 games.

"Sam's greatest asset is his versatility," Osborne stated. "It's very rare to find a six-foot-eight student-athlete who can score, shoot the three, rebound and block shots. Sam has the total package of basketball skills where he can play on the wing and inside."

His freshman year, Williams was second in field goal shooting (52.9) and blocks (22), third in scoring (10.4) and rebounding (4.4) in 30 contests with 13 starts.

In two seasons, he accumulated 1,110 points, 61 three-pointers, 344 rebounds and 47 blocks in 61 games.

At Hug, Williams earned the 2013 Northern Nevada co-Player of the Year and the Sports Caravan Boys Most Valuable Player Award. He averaged 25.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game as a senior.

