Chocolate store owner arrested for drunk driving charges

An Evansville business owner is facing drunk driving charges testing more than 4x the legal limit.



Police say they responded to a report of a crash involving 55-year old Stephen Libs.

It happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon at Lincoln and Green River.

Police say Libs had a blood alcohol level of 0.33 from a breathalyzer test.

He's charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

According to multiple on-line sources, Libs is the owner of Stephen Lib's Finer Chocolates.

