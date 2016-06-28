Chocolate store owner arrested for drunk driving charges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Chocolate store owner arrested for drunk driving charges

Stephen Libs mugshot. (Source: Vand. Co. Jail) Stephen Libs mugshot. (Source: Vand. Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville business owner is facing drunk driving charges testing more than 4x the legal limit.   

Police say they responded to a report of a crash involving 55-year old Stephen Libs.  

It happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon at Lincoln and Green River.  

Police say Libs had a blood alcohol level of 0.33 from a breathalyzer test.  

He's charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.  

According to multiple on-line sources, Libs is the owner of Stephen Lib's Finer Chocolates.  

