Fmr. treasurer accused of embezzling $32k

A former union secretary-treasurer from Dubois County is out on bond after being charged with theft.

According to court records, 56-year-old Carlton Woodcox, of Jasper, faced Judge Mark McConnel in superior court on Monday.

From 2006 to 2015, Woodcox was the Secretary-Treasurer of the American Federation of Government Employees, Local 2150 in Jasper. During his term, Woodcox allegedly stole nearly $32,000 in union funds.

A representative with the Department of Labor says they will pursue appropriate legal action to ensure that union officers or employees who embezzle, or steal, union funds will face the consequences.

