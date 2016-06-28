Evansville native swimmer Lilly King qualifies for Rio 2016 Olympics

Evansville native Lilly King has qualified for a spot on Team USA for the Rio 2016 Olympics.

The Reitz grad and record-holding swimmer placed first in the finals of the women’s 100 meter breast-stroke in Omaha, Nebraska. It only took her 1:05.20 to earn her a ticket to Rio.

Her time made her the third fastest American female in her competition.

Lilly will now be practicing with Team USA before heading to Rio in August.

Reminder: You can only see the Rio 2016 Olympics only on 14 WFIE!

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.