Freeland Promoted to Triple-A

Former University of Evansville pitcher, Kyle Freeland, was promoted to the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A affiliate over the weekend, the Albuquerque Isotopes. Freeland was drafted back in 2014 by the Rockies and has quickly ascended through their minor league system. As for Freeland's triple-A debut on the mound, he allowed five runs, four earned, on 11 hits and two walks, while striking out five batters over six innings, throwing 63 of 98 pitches for strikes. Prior to his promotion to Albuquerque, Freeland pitched for the Rockies' double-A affiliate in Hartford, going 5-7 with a 3.87 ERA in 14 starts and showing most importantly, that he was fully healthy. He was sidelined by shoulder fatigue for the first half of the 2015 season, then had to have surgery to remove bone chips from his elbow. Freeland is originally from Denver, so one more promotion for him, and he'll achieve his dream of playing for his hometown team.

