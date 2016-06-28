Kuric Gets Shot in NBA Summer League

Former Memorial and Louisville star, Kyle Kuric's story, just keeps getting better. Last November, he had surgery to remove a brain tumor, and then two more surgeries to reduce brain swelling. Now, nearly 8 months later, Kuric is getting a shot, at the N-B-A. Kuric has received a summer league invite, from the Phoenix Suns, who begin their summer season on July 9th. Summer league games are played in Las Vegas, Nevada, from July 8 through July 18. It's an 11-day, 67 game showcase of some of the top young NBA talent. Kuric's story is an incredible one, considering he only returned to the court a few months ago, with his Euro-League team, Gran Canaria.

