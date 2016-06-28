King One Step Away from Olympic Dream

For Lilly King, the time is now. All her harhd work and training has led her to her last step before achieving her ultimate goal: the Olympic trials, in Omaha, Nebraska. King is swimming in two events, the 100-meter and 200-meter breast-stroke, with a spot on the U-S Olympic team, on the line.

First up for her tonight was the 100-meter breast-stroke. King qualified for Monday's semifinals, with a dominating first-place time of 1:06.45, in Monday morning's preliminary heat. All the Reitz High graduate had to do was post a time in the top 8, out of 16 total swimmers, and she'd advance to Tuesday night's finals. Well, King did just that, winning the second semifinal race by almost 1-point-2 seconds over second-place finisher, Sarah Haase. There was another semifinal heat before King's race, with each race having 8 swimmers in it. So, out of all 16 swimmers, King's time of 1:05.94 was the top qualifying time. It was also the fourth-best time in the world for that event. So, King will swim in the 100-meter breaststroke finals tomorrow night, at 7:00 on 14 News. The top two finishers will make it to the olympics. King then will race in her other event, the 200-meter breaststroke, later in the week, where she could potentially qualify to race in both events, in Rio, in August.

Copyright 2016, WFIE, all rights reserved.