King One Step Away from Olympic Dream - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

King One Step Away from Olympic Dream

Posted by Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(USA SWIMMING) (USA SWIMMING)
OMAHA, NE (WFIE) -

For Lilly King, the time is now.  All her harhd work and training has led her to her last step before achieving her ultimate goal:  the Olympic trials, in Omaha, Nebraska.  King is swimming in two events, the 100-meter and 200-meter breast-stroke, with a spot on the U-S Olympic team, on the line.
First up for her tonight was the 100-meter breast-stroke.  King qualified for Monday's semifinals, with a dominating first-place time of 1:06.45, in Monday morning's preliminary heat.  All the Reitz High graduate had to do was post a time in the top 8, out of 16 total swimmers, and she'd advance to Tuesday night's finals. Well, King did just that, winning the second semifinal race by almost 1-point-2 seconds over second-place finisher, Sarah Haase.  There was another semifinal heat before King's race, with each race having 8 swimmers in it.  So, out of all 16 swimmers, King's time of 1:05.94 was the top qualifying time.  It was also the fourth-best time in the world for that event.  So, King will swim in the 100-meter breaststroke finals tomorrow night, at 7:00 on 14 News.  The top two finishers will make it to the olympics.  King then will race in her other event, the 200-meter breaststroke, later in the week, where she could potentially qualify to race in both events, in Rio, in August.

Copyright 2016, WFIE, all rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly