Police on alert after 7 pizza delivery drivers robbed in one week; 911 calls released

Evansville Police are investigating six armed robberies of pizza delivery drivers in last week. (Source: WFIE)

Authorities say several pizza delivery drivers were robbed over the weekend.

We've been going through police reports and it appears the most recent crime, which happened in Warrick County, could be the 6th robbery of a pizza delivery driver in the past 48 hours.

Dispatchers say police responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday about a pizza delivery driver being robbed at the Andrea Court apartment complex off Kenwood Avenue, near Newburgh.

The other five robberies happened in Evansville overnight Saturday into Sunday. In at least three Evansville cases, more than one person took part in the robbery.

We're also told at least three of the drivers work for different pizza places.

Evansville Police Sergeant Jason Cullum says it appears at least three of the robberies are connected.

