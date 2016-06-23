Thieves break into warehouse where Santa statue is being remodeled

Thieves crashed a truck in the warehouse where crews are restoring Santa. (Source: WFIE)

A real-life Grinch broke into the warehouse where the iconic highway 41 Santa statue is under repair.

Ron McKeethen and Bob Zasadny, the men behind the Stand Santa Back Up project, noticed the damage Thursday morning and called Evansville Police.

Crime scene detectives able to lift fingerprints off several items.

The thieves got away with pricey tools, and crashed a truck after taking it for a joyride.

" Someone's been in here joyriding, and stealing stuff," says McKeethen.

" We're really worried what's going to happen next? Are they going to climb inside Santa and destroy all of our hard work?"

Police are investigating, if you have any information you're asked to call EPD.

Previous Stories: Tri-state sculptor offers to restore Evansville Santa statue

Social media rallies behind restoring famous Evansville Santa statue

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.