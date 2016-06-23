Vanderburgh Co. 4-H members excited to show poultry again

For some 4-H members across the Tri-State, showing at summer fairs just wasn't the same last year. That's because of the poultry ban put in place last may.

Nathan Siller, 16, and his 13 year old sister, Jordan show chickens and roosters. They've done it for years,

They were forced to take a break last year.

They're excited to bring their prize poultry back to the Vanderburgh Co. Fair this year.

"Our friends were there last year, but it's always different with the chickens. You get to show them off. They're actually there, so you have a show. Instead of the judge just going down the row and looking at pictures." Says Nathan.

The Vanderburgh Co fair starts Sunday, July 24th.

