McLean County receives grant to fight childhood obesity

In McLean County, thousands of dollars are being invested into the community to help reduce childhood obesity.

The county along with the parks board recently received a more than 87 thousand dollar grant from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

More than $60,000 was used to match the grant. The funds have been used to buy and install playground equipment at Myer Creek Park, a walking trail behind McLean County Middle School, food for the county school's backpack program, and tracking devices for the middle school's walking club.

We were told the playground equipment will be put to good use on Sunday afternoon during the Longest Day of Play at Myer Creek Park.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.