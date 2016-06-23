Preliminary hearing for man accused of vandalizing Memorial Day crosses

The man accused of vandalizing the Memorial Day cross display in a Henderson park had his preliminary hearing Thursday.

A judge found there was probable cause in court Thursday. Anthony Burrus is charged with criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident.

We’re told he could face up to five years if convicted.

The defense tried to explore what happened right before the incident, but the judge found it irrelevant and threatened to hold him in contempt of court.

The trial now heads to a grand jury. Burrus’ next court appearance is in August.

