Evansville man saves driver from burning car

Picture of the wreck after the car went up in flames. (Source: Steve Brown)

The driver crashed north of Lynch Road on Highway 41 just after midnight on Sunday morning. (SOURCE: WFIE)

Donzell Carter and another unidentified man rescued a driver from a burning car Sunday morning in Evansville. (SOURCE: WFIE)

Two men being called heroes after they pulled a man out of car, seconds before it went up in flames.

Donzell Carter was coming home from work just after midnight Sunday morning.

He noticed another vehicle was traveling the wrong direction, coming straight at him.

Donzell slowed down, that's when he saw the vehicle jump a ditch and slam into a pole.

"I pulled over and the car was smoking and I called 911," explains Carter.

When he walked up, another driver flagged Donzell down yelling for help.

The two men couldn't budge the locked car doors, so Donzell grabbed a large object and threw it through the back windshield.

"The driver was responsive to us. But he could barely move and then the flames came up. It snapped him out of it. He was yelling for help. I yanked him out and passed him to the other guy."

The car burst into flames seconds later.

"I had to help. I couldn't let that man sit there. On Father's Day, I couldn't stand by knowing someone was in that burning car."

The driver of that car is expected to make a full recovery, according to his family.

He's been in the hospital since Sunday.

His daughter, Cassidy, says her father wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Donzell and the other man.

"There's really not enough words that could ever tell them how thankful we are. There's no medal or trophy good enough for what they did," explains Cassidy.

"I still can't believe that I saved another man's life," explains Donzell Carter.

" Like I feel like I was just doing something any other person would do."

The family of the victim believe he fell asleep at the wheel. He does want to meet Donzell after he's released from the hospital.

