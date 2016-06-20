Dad delivers daughter on highway days before Father's Day

Tasha and baby Emma are doing just fine. They were released from the hospital on Saturday. (SOURCE: WFIE)

The snapshot moments after Tasha Simmons gave birth to daughter, Emma. (Source: WFIE)

Emma Simmons was born at mile marker 137 on I-69 last Thursday. (Source:WFIE)

One Muhlenberg County couple had quite the Father's Day weekend.

"It's just amazing, I've always wanted a daughter," says Shawn Simmons.

Shawn and his wife Tasha were expecting their baby girl at any moment.

Tasha went into labor last Thursday, and shortly after, her water broke.

Shawn loaded Tasha up in the car, and started driving over 40 miles to a hospital in Henderson.

But at mile marker 137 on I-69, baby Emma decided she was going to make her arrival.

" I looked back, and her head was coming out," explains Shawn.

"I got out and as soon as I hit the passenger side door, she was coming out quick. I delivered her and wrapped her up in my shirt. Cleared out her nose and throat, like they said in the book, and got her to start crying."

Shawn continued driving to the hospital, and that's where doctors were waiting for the family when they arrived.

" This was quite a Father's Day. One we will never forget."

