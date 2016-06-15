Evansville man running 5K in memory of organ donor killed by drunk driver

62-year-old Jack Field days after his lung transplant in Nashville, TN. (SOURCE: FACEBOOK)

17-year-old Nick Townsend killed by drunk driver in 2015, donated organs to save eight lives. (SOURCE: FACEBOOK)

For one Evansville man, every step and every breath, is a new lease on life.

A year after his lung transplant, he's running a 5K in memory of his organ donor, which saved his life.

Nick Townsend was 17-years-old. He wanted to be a police officer.

That's until a drunk driver, snatched those dreams away.

Nick's choice to be an organ donor saved eight lives.

One of those was Jack Field.

Now Jack is honoring Nick in a big way.

Jack will be running a 5K on June 18th at the Laufenfest in Haubstadt.

Jack was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2012, and doctors said he had five years left.

In 2015, Jack finally received the call he'd been waiting on.

There was a lung available for him, and he needed to get to Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville.

That happiness also signaled another family's worst nightmare.

17-year-old Nick Townsend, according to family, was coming back from volunteering at a Special Olympics event outside Nashville, TN.

The car he was riding in was hit head-on by a drunk driver that had crossed the center line.

Police said Laura Beasley was driving that other car.

Police say she was drunk and driving on the wrong side of the road, at the time of the collision.

Townsend was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died the next day.

Nick was one day from graduating high school.

Nick's choice to be an organ donor saved seven lives, one of which was Jack Field.

Jack's been training at St. Mary's Center for Advanced Medicine in Evansville, for over a year.

Regaining his strength and convincing his medical team to run this Saturday with him, in honor of Nick.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All Rights Reserved.