Owensboro Theater Sells Seats

An Owensboro theater with a lot of history is renovating, but that history won't be lost.

Now, anybody can take the theater seats home with them for only 50 dollars. The theater's been producing shows since the early 1900s, and many people have already claimed the chairs they use to sit in year round. Theater Executive Director Todd Reynolds thought this would give people an opportunity to take a piece of the theater rather than throwing them out.

"I've had a fellow tell me about coming in as a kid and watching the old cowboy shows for a quarter. Goldies Opry House was here for a few years, and I always sold out her shows so she had a lot of fans so these seats would mean a lot to those kind of folks," Reynolds says.

Crews worked all afternoon on removing the seats. Reynolds hopes to see the new seats in place before the Pride and Prejudice show in September. Reynolds also says the turnout so far has been great.

"We've just had people start carrying seats out so I think we are going to make a whole lot more. We've had a few people come in today and are expecting more up until next week," Reynolds says.

New chairs in the theater will be wider and include cup holders.