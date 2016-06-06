FOLLOW UP: Lawsuit filed on behalf of jogger struck by drunk dri - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

FOLLOW UP: Lawsuit filed on behalf of jogger struck by drunk driver in Evansville

Page one of the lawsuit on behalf of Conrad De Jesus. (Source: WFIE) Page one of the lawsuit on behalf of Conrad De Jesus. (Source: WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A lawyer has filed a lawsuit against the city of Evansville and several other agencies, on behalf of an Evansville doctor paralyzed in a crash last year.
A drunk driver struck Dr. Conrad DeJesus while he was jogging along the Pigeon Creek Greenway near Tropicana casino.  
The lawsuit, filed by attorney George Barnett, questions the safety of that section of the Greenway.

According to the claim, the attorney for Dr. Conrad De Jesus is requesting a trial.

Previous Stories:

Police: Evansville doctor jogging on sidewalk, blindsided by drunk driver

Police: Evansville bartender arrested for selling to intoxicated person that hit jogging doctor

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly