A Louisville, Kentucky native, Paige Hagan joined the 14 News team in May 2016. Hagan is a versatile team player for the 14 NEWS' family. You regularly see her weekdays as the night side reporter, but she also produces shows and fills in on the anchor desk.



Hagan graduated from Western Kentucky University with degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Sports Management. She kicked off her journalism career early as a sophomore in college reporting for Rivals.com, a national sports recruiting website covering Hilltopper Football and Men's Basketball.



The Louisvillian started working in television for WKYU-TV, a nationally recognized student-run TV station in Bowling Green.

In 2016, Hagan pulled in the top Student Production Award for "Best On-Air Talent" under the Emmy's Ohio Valley Region Chapter. She already had pulled in eight Kentucky Associated Press Broadcaster's Awards before then, in both the television and radio categories. Hagan was also named "Best of Show" in the AP Collegiate Category in 2017.

Hagan covered mostly sports before moving to Evansville.

She conducted live sideline reports during Hilltopper Football games and worked with CBS and FOX Sports throughout her time at WKU.

She completed a paid internship for Louisville's WHAS-TV in 2015, and her voice carried over the airwaves through WKU's National Public Radio (NPR).

When she isn't working, you can find her on the links playing golf or cheering on her favorite sports teams.

Fun facts about Paige:

She is left handed.

A hockey puck knocked out her front tooth playing street hockey when she was 9.

Paige was captain of her high school's varsity cheerleading team and also won Senior Homecoming Queen at Louisville Ballard.

She loves 70's classic rock and 90's hip hop.

Follow her on Twitter at @Paige14News and her Facebook page. You can also email story tips and ideas at phagan@14news.com.