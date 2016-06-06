Prevent deadly consequences when driving this summer

The following content is sponsored by Chapman Injury Lawyers.

Workers are out in full force in construction zones as the weather becomes more favorable. This means additional dangers and heightened risks for both drivers and workers.

In Indiana, 13 people were killed and more than 300 injured in highway work zones in 2013.

"Slow traffic and delays due to highway construction can definitely be frustrating, but failing to adhere to common sense and posted safety rules could be tragic," said Neil Chapman, Evansville based personal injury lawyer.

The state of Indiana has penalties in place for driving infractions made in work zones. A driver that injures or kills a construction worker can see up to eight years in jail and pay $10,000 in fines.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has issued tips of driving safely in work zones:

Don’t text, talk, or adjust controls

Expect the unexpected such as significantly reduced speed limits, changed or merged lanes, and uneven pavement

Don’t tailgate

Slow down and observe work zone speed limits

Keep up with traffic

Pay attention to signs

Keep a safe distance between your vehicle, highway workers, and their equipment

Obey road crew flaggers

Schedule enough time to drive safely

Be patient and stay calm

For more information on protecting yourself as a driver, contact Neil Chapman.