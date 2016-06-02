Friends of Willard Library Book Sale this weekend

Readers can find new material at an upcoming book sale in Evansville.

Hundreds of books will be available at the Friends of Willard Library’s Annual Book Sale, including large collections of fiction, history and cookbooks.

The sale is Saturday, June 4, 2016, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Lankford Archives Reading Room and the Browning Gallery at Willard Library on First Avenue. Shoppers should enter through the new addition on the south side of Willard Library.

Prices:

Hardbacks and DVDs: $1

Paperbacks: $.50

Children’s Books: 10 for $1

All other material: $.25

