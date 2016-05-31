EXCLUSIVE: Second man charged in animal cruelty case speaks out from Vanderburgh Co. Jail

Brandyn Cox being interviewed at the Vanderburgh County Jail on Tuesday. (Source: WFIE)

The man accused of dragging a dog to death, while it was tied to his back bumper, is now talking about what, he says, happened that night.

The co-defendant in the case, Jamie McFarland, already spoke to us from inside the Vanderburgh County Jail.

On Tuesday, Brandyn Cox wanted to share his side of the story.

During our interview, reporter Jess Raatz asked Cox, "How can you not know that a Great Dane is tied to the bumper?"

Cox replied, " When I start my truck, my music automatically kicks on. Plus I remember everything was hysterical, and it was a really short leash. There's no way you could have seen it. I have a toolbox that blocks my back window. I just don't get it."

"I don't really understand why you would tie a dog to a bumper," Cox explained.

Cox said he gave Jamie McFarland a ride to McFarland's house on Old Henderson Road. He went inside the home to use the bathroom and came back out to his truck. McFarland says Hank, the Great Dane, went to the bathroom repeatedly inside his home, so he tied him to the bumper of Cox's truck

Cox says he didn't know the dog was back there. McFarland told our cameras that Cox had to have known.

Cox is now facing intimidation and animal cruelty charges in the case.

McFarland is facing animal cruelty charges.

Cox's says his girlfriend, who was in the truck at the time, didn't hear Hank either.

"She still says she didn't hear him back there or nothing, we just drove off. I'm a dog lover, I'm against anything harmful towards an animal," Cox explained on Tuesday.

Witnesses who called 911 said they were honking and waving at Cox to stop his truck, but he says he never heard anyone.

"No I would have stopped. I wouldn't have dragged a dog. I would have stopped."

