June 3, 2016 - Old School Band - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

June 3, 2016 - Old School Band

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

A classic pop rock, R&B, Motown, and funk cover band - Old School - plays all the hits you grew up listening to in the 1970s and 1980s.

Powered by Frankly