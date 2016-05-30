Pay It Forward: Generous gesture paid to those who salute veterans

We start with a kind gesture worth hundreds of dollars, paid to those who salute our fallen Tri-state veterans.

A simple gesture of kindness left 28 members of the Southwestern Indiana Patriot Guard Riders stunned.

After visiting the grave sites of 17 veterans who gave their lives since September 11th, the contingency of riders stopped at Stoll's Country Inn off Highway 41.

"There was 28 of us, and a gentleman, that we didn't know, paid for all our lunches," says Rick Miller.

Miller is the Senior Ride Captain for the Southwestern Indiana Patriot Guard Riders.

"I've been doing this for 10 years, and I've never had anything like that happen before."

The bill was over $300, and the man who foot the bill wanted to remain anonymous.

"When we spoke with him, he just had the utmost respect for them and appreciated what they were doing," explains Carla Miller, owner of Stoll's Country Inn.

