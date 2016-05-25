Family reunited with stolen dog found in different state

Pee Wee (seen here on left) was stolen out of the front yard of the Cates family home. (SOURCE:WFIE)

Pee Wee reunited with family after someone stole him from Webster County, KY home. (SOURCE:WFIE)

Surveillance video captures thief stealing dog from outside home. (Source: WFIE)

Caught on camera, a family's dog stolen from their home.

In this 14 News Exclusive, our cameras were there when little Pee Wee was reunited with his family.

Jess Raatz had just finished interviewing the family, when they got the call that Pee Wee had been found.

Donald and Judy Cates have had their three Chihuahuas since they were five months old.

Their names are Pee Wee, Sassy, and Princess.

It's their little family.

But on Sunday, one piece of the family disappeared.

"We thought he might have went behind the house, so she went back there and looked, and couldn't find him," explains Donald Cates.

Pee Wee was gone. He wasn't missing. Someone stole him.

Surveillance video cameras from next door captured the thief stealing Pee Wee from the front yard of the home.

Pee Wee has serious medical conditions including congestive heart failure.

Conditions which require a daily supply of several medications.

Donald and Judy know Pee Wee didn't have much time.

" Every minute counts now, if you don't tend to him everyday, well....every minute counts."

Shortly after leaving the couple's home, they reached back out to 14NEWS.

Explaining that Pee Wee had been found in Newburgh, Indiana and transported to Warrick County Animal Control.

Pee Wee was abandoned at an apartment complex in Newburgh, and found by a family member of an animal control worker.

Because of the micro-chip under his skin, they were able to track down his owners.

Donald and Judy followed our 14NEWS crew up to Warrick County, for the tearful reunion.

The Cates family made a large donation to Warrick County Animal Control, saying they are the reason Pee Wee is still alive.

Click above to watch the tearful reunion on the 14NEWS Exclusive.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.