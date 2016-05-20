YMCA exceeds fund raising goal

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana has announced that it raised $311,668 in its Annual Campaign, exceeding its goal of $300,000. The campaign included multiple fund raising phases and involved over 140 volunteers to share the story of the YMCA's impact in our community in order to solicit charitable contributions to support youth programs.

Derrick Stewart, CEO of the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana said, "our Annual Campaign ensures that all kids have the opportunity to engage in programs that build character and skills to help them achieve their full potential. We are incredibly grateful for all the volunteers that shared the Y story and for all the donors that support our cause."

Donations to the campaign support Outreach enrichment programs like DIAMONDS for young ladies and Y-CAP for young men. These programs build character through long-term mentoring and provide at-risk youth with after school activities.

The Annual Campaign also provides funds for seasonal education programs like the YMCA Summer Learning Loss Prevention Program that has now expanded to three sites in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties. This educational program addresses the reading skills of at-risk youth, thereby ensuring equal learning opportunities. The 6-week program, now in its third year, has served over 126 students locally and has surpassed national benchmarks in the areas of participant engagement, STAR reading assessments, and months gained in reading skill.

