Ohio River cruises coming to Owensboro this fall.

Coming to Owensboro this fall, riverboat cruises on the Ohio River.

B&B Riverboats has partnered with Moonlite Bar-B-Q and the International Bluegrass Music Center to offer dinner, lunch, and harbor cruises.

Six cruises will be offered this fall.

People will board at English Park and will cruise around a ten mile round trip on the Ohio River while enjoying barbeque and listening to live bluegrass music.

“We just think it's a great city, a great stop. You have a great regional pull. I think people will come from Bowling Green, Evansville, around the area, to come to this,” said Alan Bernstein, B&B Riverboats Owner.

