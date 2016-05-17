National Police Week Rally planned in Evansville

All are welcome at a rally planned in Evansville to honor and remember law enforcement officers.

The rally to commemorate National Police Week will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2016, at the Civic Center.

Members of the Evansville City Council plan to attend and say Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will read and issue a proclamation.

