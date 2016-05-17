Daycare Dilemma - A 14NEWS Special Report - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Daycare Dilemma - A 14NEWS Special Report

DAYCARE DILEMMAS DAYCARE DILEMMAS
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

It's a common problem for parents in the Tri-State: finding affordable, quality daycare for their children. 

Beth Sweeney spoke with child care experts and parents in the community about the long and sometimes bumpy road to find daycare.

Don't miss our special report, Daycare Dilemma, tonight only on 14NEWS at 10.

Powered by Frankly