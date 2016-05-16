Tri-State company adding 100 new jobs - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Tri-State company adding 100 new jobs

Raycom Image Raycom Image
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

WARRICK CO. (WFIE) - New jobs will be coming soon to a Warrick County company.

14 News has learned that Electronics Research Incorporated in Chandler is planning to expand.  According to company officials, 100 positions will be added at some new buildings by the end of 2016.  

The company is looking for welders, engineers and technicians.  Click here to apply for positions.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly