Tri-State company adding 100 new jobs

WARRICK CO. (WFIE) - New jobs will be coming soon to a Warrick County company.

14 News has learned that Electronics Research Incorporated in Chandler is planning to expand. According to company officials, 100 positions will be added at some new buildings by the end of 2016.

The company is looking for welders, engineers and technicians. Click here to apply for positions.

